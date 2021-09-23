checkAd

Live Oak Bank Surpasses $1 Billion in Renewable Energy Loans to Support Rural Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 19:00  |  27   |   |   

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has reached a milestone in providing more than $1.2 billion in renewable energy financing for solar and bioenergy projects in rural communities nationwide.

Live Oak is the largest U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) lender in the country, according to 2020 data from the USDA, and made its first renewable energy loan in 2016. The Energy & Infrastructure lending team at Live Oak is committed to supporting renewable energy projects that create a cleaner environment and more sustainable future.

“Live Oak Bank is proud to serve American business owners who are creating climate-smart systems that ultimately lower energy costs and provide jobs and economic opportunity in rural areas,” said Jamie Bourgeois, head of energy and infrastructure lending at Live Oak. “The USDA’s programs help companies in rural areas grow and prosper, and we are honored to serve entrepreneurs across our country in new and innovative ways to drive economic sustainability.”

The team is led by Bourgeois and supported by solar industry finance expert Jennifer Williams, and bioenergy lending expert Max Vernier. The team has collectively funded more than $1.2 billion in loans to the solar and bioenergy industries to date, with the vast majority being USDA loans to rural communities, according to internal data and the USDA.

“Having the expertise, responsiveness and flexible deal structures at the center of our model has helped us efficiently serve customers across the country so their companies can improve quality of life for millions of Americans,” Bourgeois added.

The volume of loans signifies Live Oak’s expertise and dedication to the renewable energy industry. Live Oak’s renewable energy financing team is focused on loans for solar, solar storage and bioenergy technologies nationwide, offering project developers and their tax equity partners a first-class lending experience.

To learn more about Live Oak Bank and energy and infrastructure financing, visit www.liveoakbank.com/energy-infrastructure-loans.

About Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank, a subsidiary of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB), is a digitally focused, FDIC-insured bank serving customers across the country. Live Oak puts a groundbreaking spin on service and technology to redefine banking. Our products help customers buy, build and expand their business, and high-yield savings and CD products to grow their hard-earned money. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com

Contact:
Claire Parker, SVP of Corporate Communications
910.597.1592
claire.parker@liveoak.bank 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Live Oak Bank Surpasses $1 Billion in Renewable Energy Loans to Support Rural Communities WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Live Oak Bank has reached a milestone in providing more than $1.2 billion in renewable energy financing for solar and bioenergy projects in rural communities nationwide. Live Oak is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...