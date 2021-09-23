checkAd

Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of the SPREE Solar Powered Golf Carts

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it entered …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it entered into an MOU with San Tan Golf Carts for distribution of the 2021 Model SPREE golf cart inventory and the sleeker 2022 model. With over 20 years of experience selling golf carts, San Tan will offer custom built SPREE golf carts and commercial people movers with both a 3- and 6-person configuration. In addition, San Tan will position the SPREE in prominence on their active website.

"Our customers have been looking for a golf cart like the SPREE for years," says Dan Cooley, CEO, of San Tan. "We are very excited to showcase the current SPREE model and the upcoming 2022 in our storefront. We feel it will be a big seller in our market."

Through 2020 and 2021, Triad Pro Innovators successfully built, rigorously tested, and sold the first production models of the SPREE; worlds most advanced solar electric golf cart, powered by the patent pending Triad Pro eCell. The SPREE comes fully IoT enabled, sending operational and maintenance data for monitoring. Pairing this with the customized drive train, this unique power train is expected to deliver best in class performance and scale to larger electric vehicles as it is further developed on the SPREE platform.

The golf cart market is expected to reach U.S. $2.3 Billion, of which 41% is projected to be the North American market. Triad Pro Innovators has begun fulfilling orders and intends to make the SPREE a significant part of its 2022 revenue growth.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solutions, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

