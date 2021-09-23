checkAd

Avid Applauds Its Creative Editing Community for Multiple Emmy Wins and Nominations

Avid users recognized at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards for their work on award-winning programming, including WandaVision and A Black Lady Sketch Show

News Summary

  • Avid users A.J. Catoline, Yan Miles, Michelle Tesoro and more nab Emmy wins
  • First-ever all women of color editing team taking home a win for A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • All nominees in the Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Limited or Anthology Series or Movie categories use Avid Media Composer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today congratulates the creative individuals and teams recognized for their outstanding achievements at the 73rd Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), the awards honor the best in primetime television and the backstage crafts that make them possible.

This year’s nominees deserve an extra round of applause for the hard work and creativity that they delivered throughout a year that presented incredibly difficult challenges. They relied on Avid’s Media Composer editing software to help create Emmy Award-winning and nominated productions, including A Black Lady Sketch Show, Hacks, The Crown, WandaVision and many more.

The 73rd Emmys made history with the first-ever all women of color editing team taking home a win for the popular sketch comedy series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, in the category of Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

“I'm so proud and humbled to be part of this historic win, which I share with the talented Daysha Broadway and Stephanie Filo,” said Jessica Hernández, ACE. “Avid’s technologies were an essential part of bringing A Black Lady Sketch Show to life.”

ACE editor Nona Khodai was nominated for her work on Marvel’s WandaVision, a series with an incredible amount of different styles seen throughout the show, all of which were cut on Media Composer while she and her team worked remotely.

"Working on WandaVision, there was no greater tool I would have rather used than Media Composer,” said Khodai. “The reliability the non-linear editing program provides is crucial to the communication between the editorial staff, especially while we were all working from home. The fact we could work remotely and still be able to share projects was incredible and I know it already has changed how we all work going forward into the future.”

