checkAd

TELUS Smart Building partners with Arlington Street Investments to transform new Calgary urban development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 19:48  |  23   |   |   

Together, the organizations are bringing cutting-edge smart building technology and automation to a new boutique retail and residential rental development located on Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced it is expanding its Smart Building footprint in Calgary and advancing its commitment to leverage the power of technology to create sustainable, healthy, and connected spaces to live, work, and play. Partnering with Calgary-based boutique urban developer and multiple award-winning investment company Arlington Street Investments, TELUS is transforming The Fifth into a Smart Building by using our technology to simplify day-to-day operations, reduce costs, and elevate the resident experience. Residents at The Fifth will enjoy a custom smart home experience through the easy-to-use TELUS Smart Building app, giving them the ability to remotely lock and unlock doors, adjust thermostats, detect water leaks, and access a smart intercom system that issues temporary codes for visitors or guests. For building operators, this means peace of mind with the latest in security technology, 24-hour monitoring, and tools to increase building efficiency, while reducing their carbon footprint and operating expenses. With TELUS Smart Building, residents and building operators can rest assured that the property is safe, sustainable, and connected.

“TELUS has a long history of delivering innovative technologies to both consumers and businesses, and we are proud to offer building automation, security, entertainment, and connectivity solutions to help protect what matters most while creating an enhanced lifestyle for residents and guests,” said Jason Macdonnell, President, Smart Security and Automation. “Powered by our world-leading networks and entirely controlled from a smartphone app, TELUS’ smart building solutions provide integrated, flexible systems to make our customers feel safe, empowered, and in control.”

TELUS’ partnership with Arlington Street Investments builds upon our strategy and commitment to leverage TELUS’ world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks to bring our customers the best in home and business automation.

“Our team looked throughout the entire market to find a fully integrated smart solution for our high profile urban multifamily projects to ensure that we not only met, but exceeded, our next level service commitment to our communities,” said Frank Lonardelli, Founder & CEO, Arlington Street Investments. “I was extremely impressed with what we found to be the only turnkey smart home security technology with a fully automated and digital building solution offered through TELUS. We are proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s greatest companies and brands.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TELUS Smart Building partners with Arlington Street Investments to transform new Calgary urban development Together, the organizations are bringing cutting-edge smart building technology and automation to a new boutique retail and residential rental development located on Calgary’s iconic 17th AvenueCALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...