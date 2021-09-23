TELUS Smart Building partners with Arlington Street Investments to transform new Calgary urban development

Together, the organizations are bringing cutting-edge smart building technology and automation to a new boutique retail and residential rental development located on Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS announced it is expanding its Smart Building footprint in Calgary and advancing its commitment to leverage the power of technology to create sustainable, healthy, and connected spaces to live, work, and play. Partnering with Calgary-based boutique urban developer and multiple award-winning investment company Arlington Street Investments , TELUS is transforming The Fifth into a Smart Building by using our technology to simplify day-to-day operations, reduce costs, and elevate the resident experience. Residents at The Fifth will enjoy a custom smart home experience through the easy-to-use TELUS Smart Building app, giving them the ability to remotely lock and unlock doors, adjust thermostats, detect water leaks, and access a smart intercom system that issues temporary codes for visitors or guests. For building operators, this means peace of mind with the latest in security technology, 24-hour monitoring, and tools to increase building efficiency, while reducing their carbon footprint and operating expenses. With TELUS Smart Building, residents and building operators can rest assured that the property is safe, sustainable, and connected.



“TELUS has a long history of delivering innovative technologies to both consumers and businesses, and we are proud to offer building automation, security, entertainment, and connectivity solutions to help protect what matters most while creating an enhanced lifestyle for residents and guests,” said Jason Macdonnell, President, Smart Security and Automation. “Powered by our world-leading networks and entirely controlled from a smartphone app, TELUS’ smart building solutions provide integrated, flexible systems to make our customers feel safe, empowered, and in control.”

TELUS’ partnership with Arlington Street Investments builds upon our strategy and commitment to leverage TELUS’ world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks to bring our customers the best in home and business automation.

“Our team looked throughout the entire market to find a fully integrated smart solution for our high profile urban multifamily projects to ensure that we not only met, but exceeded, our next level service commitment to our communities,” said Frank Lonardelli, Founder & CEO, Arlington Street Investments. “I was extremely impressed with what we found to be the only turnkey smart home security technology with a fully automated and digital building solution offered through TELUS. We are proud to be partnering with one of Canada’s greatest companies and brands.”