Cyber Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening of American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs

The Cyber Bytes Foundation, in partnership with Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, held the grand opening today of the American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs, a state-of-the-art technology center in Stafford County’s Quantico HUBZone focused on advancing cybersecurity and emerging technology in government.

The mission of the new cyber defense center of excellence is to serve as a testing ground for innovative approaches to thwarting digital threats to federal, state and local public agencies. As the principal technology partner of the Insight Quantico Cyber Hub at the facility, Insight Public Sector, Insight’s division serving the needs of federal, state, local and education government agencies, serves as the facilitator for 16 solutions partners providing innovation labs covering: cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing, augmented and virtual reality, multi- and hybrid cloud networking, 5G, storage and software.

“The American Cyber League technology labs are the largest investment in technology infrastructure in Stafford County and will support the explosion of growth in the technology workforce of tomorrow. We bring emerging technologies in a state-of-the-art facility with top talent to all walks of life in every stage of development: youth, professionals and life-long learners,” said Cesar Nader, founder and executive director of Cyber Bytes Foundation. “Our goal is to be the technology hub for government, private sector and academia so that tomorrow's technology is met with a cyber warrior we can build today. We don't want you to hear about technology. We want you to feel, touch and see what you can do when we demystify cyber and other emerging tech, and we make it easy to learn, play and build."

The American Cyber League labs provide an agnostic cyber domain ecosystem that warfighters, government agencies and educational facilities can leverage for training on cyber operations, testing new processes, customizing solutions, and accelerating innovation – uniting them with top technology industry experts to increase accessibility to new technology.

“We have created a safe place for the cyber defense community to work with and learn from today’s most well-known technology solution providers,” said Scott Friedlander, senior vice president of Insight Public Sector. “They are coming to us with technology pain points, and we work with them to define their modernization strategies, elevate, model and simulate new solutions that keep them one step ahead of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”