Applied Industrial Technologies Receives 2021 NorthCoast 99 Platinum Award

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has received the NorthCoast 99 Platinum Award for 2021. The prestigious Platinum Award is given to those companies that have been named one of Northeast Ohio’s best workplaces for top talent for 20 years.

“We are so honored to have earned the recognition of being a NorthCoast 99 winner for the 20th time,” says Kurt Loring, Vice President – Chief Human Resources Officer for Applied. “We take great pride in attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining the best associates. We are committed to helping them succeed by providing professional training and development programs, continuous improvement opportunities, and a culture that fosters teamwork and personal growth. We believe that the NorthCoast 99 Platinum Award is a reflection of our efforts,” adds Loring.

Founded in 1999, NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program that honors 99 great workplaces for top talent based on their ability to attract, retain and motivate top-performing employees. Companies are evaluated on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Applied
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

To learn more about career opportunities, visit jobs.applied.com.

