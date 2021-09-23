Applied Industrial Technologies Receives 2021 NorthCoast 99 Platinum Award

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has received the NorthCoast 99 Platinum Award for 2021. The prestigious Platinum Award is given to those companies that have been named one of Northeast Ohio’s best workplaces for top talent for 20 years.

“We are so honored to have earned the recognition of being a NorthCoast 99 winner for the 20th time,” says Kurt Loring, Vice President – Chief Human Resources Officer for Applied. “We take great pride in attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining the best associates. We are committed to helping them succeed by providing professional training and development programs, continuous improvement opportunities, and a culture that fosters teamwork and personal growth. We believe that the NorthCoast 99 Platinum Award is a reflection of our efforts,” adds Loring.