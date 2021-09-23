Kongsberg Automotive Cuts Outlook Due to Semiconductor Shortages Autor: PLX AI | 23.09.2021, 20:22 | | 0 | 0 23.09.2021, 20:22 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive revises FY 2021 targets.Kongsberg Automotive now sees 2021 Revenues of EUR 1 100m (versus previous guidance of EUR 1 130m)Kongsberg Automotive now sees 2021 Adjusted EBIT of EUR 50m (versus previous guidance of EUR … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive revises FY 2021 targets.Kongsberg Automotive now sees 2021 Revenues of EUR 1 100m (versus previous guidance of EUR 1 130m)Kongsberg Automotive now sees 2021 Adjusted EBIT of EUR 50m (versus previous guidance of EUR … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive revises FY 2021 targets.

Kongsberg Automotive now sees 2021 Revenues of EUR 1 100m (versus previous guidance of EUR 1 130m)

Kongsberg Automotive now sees 2021 Adjusted EBIT of EUR 50m (versus previous guidance of EUR 60m)

The revised targets reflect the company’s expectation that the shortages of semiconductors, together with higher prices for raw materials, will continue to cause reductions in output for OEMs, and that this will persist through Q4 Kongsberg Automotive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



