1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Carsten
|Last name(s):
|Spohr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
b) LEI
|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5B58
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 50,000 subscription rights.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.5555 EUR
|1597.1875 EUR
|2.55 EUR
|5505.45 EUR
|2.556 EUR
|3752.208 EUR
|2.559 EUR
|5330.397 EUR
|2.5575 EUR
|5700.6675 EUR
|2.557 EUR
|738.973 EUR
|2.558 EUR
|6057.344 EUR
|2.555 EUR
|2399.145 EUR
|2.555 EUR
|2731.295 EUR
|2.555 EUR
|539.105 EUR
|2.55 EUR
|5870.10 EUR
|2.55 EUR
|1073.55 EUR
|2.55 EUR
|4074.90 EUR
|2.55 EUR
|328.95 EUR
|2.549 EUR
|1656.85 EUR
|2.549 EUR
|3303.504 EUR
|2.549 EUR
|874.307 EUR
|2.5475 EUR
|3074.8325 EUR
|2.553 EUR
|5642.13 EUR
|2.5495 EUR
|6225.879 EUR
|2.548 EUR
|300.664 EUR
|2.548 EUR
|3819.452 EUR
|2.548 EUR
|1424.332 EUR
|2.544 EUR
|1272.00 EUR
|2.544 EUR
|956.544 EUR
|2.544 EUR
|3485.28 EUR
|2.546 EUR
|8765.878 EUR
|2.542 EUR
|882.074 EUR
|2.542 EUR
|223.696 EUR
|2.542 EUR
|4433.248 EUR
|2.545 EUR
|5102.725 EUR
|2.545 EUR
|5606.635 EUR
|2.5475 EUR
|924.7425 EUR
|2.546 EUR
|4264.55 EUR
|2.546 EUR
|5394.974 EUR
|2.547 EUR
|1107.945 EUR
|2.547 EUR
|6008.373 EUR
|2.546 EUR
|3839.368 EUR
|2.546 EUR
|3185.046 EUR
|
