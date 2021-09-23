checkAd

DGAP-DD Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2021, 20:32  |  32   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2021 / 20:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Spohr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5B58

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 50,000 subscription rights.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.5555 EUR 1597.1875 EUR
2.55 EUR 5505.45 EUR
2.556 EUR 3752.208 EUR
2.559 EUR 5330.397 EUR
2.5575 EUR 5700.6675 EUR
2.557 EUR 738.973 EUR
2.558 EUR 6057.344 EUR
2.555 EUR 2399.145 EUR
2.555 EUR 2731.295 EUR
2.555 EUR 539.105 EUR
2.55 EUR 5870.10 EUR
2.55 EUR 1073.55 EUR
2.55 EUR 4074.90 EUR
2.55 EUR 328.95 EUR
2.549 EUR 1656.85 EUR
2.549 EUR 3303.504 EUR
2.549 EUR 874.307 EUR
2.5475 EUR 3074.8325 EUR
2.553 EUR 5642.13 EUR
2.5495 EUR 6225.879 EUR
2.548 EUR 300.664 EUR
2.548 EUR 3819.452 EUR
2.548 EUR 1424.332 EUR
2.544 EUR 1272.00 EUR
2.544 EUR 956.544 EUR
2.544 EUR 3485.28 EUR
2.546 EUR 8765.878 EUR
2.542 EUR 882.074 EUR
2.542 EUR 223.696 EUR
2.542 EUR 4433.248 EUR
2.545 EUR 5102.725 EUR
2.545 EUR 5606.635 EUR
2.5475 EUR 924.7425 EUR
2.546 EUR 4264.55 EUR
2.546 EUR 5394.974 EUR
2.547 EUR 1107.945 EUR
2.547 EUR 6008.373 EUR
2.546 EUR 3839.368 EUR
2.546 EUR 3185.046 EUR
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

