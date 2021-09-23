Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 22, 2021, after the market closed, Eargo revealed that “it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the ‘DOJ’) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans.” Moreover, the DOJ is the “principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit” of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company’s largest third-party payor. As a result, Eargo withdrew its full year financial guidance.