Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared

23.09.2021, 21:00  |  18   |   |   

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a third-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 8, 2021.

For further information:
Emilie Blouin
Director, Shareholder Relations and Communications
Tel: +1 416.362.7711

Onex Website: www.onex.com

 



