checkAd

Creating More Job Opportunities and Growth Amazon Continues to Invest in New York State

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 21:01  |  23   |   |   

To meet the growing demands of its customers and in preparation for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon announced today it has opened a new fulfillment in Montgomery, N.Y. The one million-square-foot fulfillment center employs 800 employees who work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as bulk paper products, diapers, sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food, kayaks, and larger household goods.

New Amazon Sites Coming to New York:

To support communities of all sizes, Amazon has also signed new leases including a new fulfillment center in Gates, N.Y., and a sortation center in Ogden, N.Y. These new leases join an existing roster of sites in Greece, which now offers customers a complete end-to-end fulfillment operations in the Rochester area. In an effort to provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, the company also signed a lease in Hawthorne, N.Y., for a new delivery station which will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers.

These opened and upcoming sites come on the heels of Amazon announcing last week that it is hiring more than 3,700 employees across New York state. The additional opportunities for permanent full time and part time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network enable the company to expand its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. The roles offer an average starting wage of $18 per hour and industry-leading benefits from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. All Amazon associates go through hours of safety training and ongoing coaching and have access to continuing education opportunities through the company’s upskilling program, Career Choice. This month, Amazon announced a $1.2 billion commitment to upskill more than 300,000 of our own employees by 2025 to help them move into better-paying, in-demand roles to advance their career. This announcement more than triples the company’s original Upskilling 2025 commitment and now includes paying full college tuition for its front-line employees. With these opportunities comes an unwavering commitment to a safe and modern work environment to provide fast and efficient delivery services for its customers.

Amazon statement:

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with new fulfillment and sortation centers and a delivery station that will provide efficient services to our customers. We care about the communities where we operate which is why we’re proud to create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce in this region. These new investments also represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, innovations, and developing skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers. ” – Verena Gross, Amazon Spokesperson

Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. In addition to ongoing investments in its physical operations and fulfillment network, cloud infrastructure and retail locations, Amazon prioritizes significant investment in its employee. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 34,000 jobs in New York and invested more than $14 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $12 billion to the New York economy and have helped create 51,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 99,5000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in New York are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

Positions are available at all new operations facilities. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/newyorkjobs to learn more. For more information on working at Amazon, visit www.aboutamazon.com/amazon-fulfillment.

For fulfillment center and delivery station images and b-roll, please visit https://press.aboutamazon.com/images-videos.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Creating More Job Opportunities and Growth Amazon Continues to Invest in New York State To meet the growing demands of its customers and in preparation for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon announced today it has opened a new fulfillment in Montgomery, N.Y. The one million-square-foot fulfillment center employs 800 employees who work …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Leaders in Cloud Adoption Approach Cloud Differently and Achieve 10x Greater ROI, Says Research by ...
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
DXP Enterprises Completes Acquisition of Premier Water
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...