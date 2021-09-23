Cytokinetics to Host Analyst & Investor Day on October 7, 2021

A panel discussion on the challenges of treating patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and the unmet need in this patient population will feature the following experts:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK), today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM ET. The event will be held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City, and streamed live online. Members of Cytokinetics’ senior management will be joined by expert clinicians to provide updates on the company’s plans for commercialization and advancing cardiovascular pipeline.

Tariq Ahmad, MD, MPH, FACC, Associate Professor of Medicine; Medical Director of Advanced Heart Failure, Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale School of Medicine

Associate Professor of Medicine; Medical Director of Advanced Heart Failure, Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale School of Medicine Alanna Morris, MD, MSc, FHFSA, FACC, FAHA, Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiology; Director of Heart Failure Research, Emory University Clinical Cardiovascular Research Institute

Interested parties must register online at https://bit.ly/3EGnmU3 by October 6, 2021. Registered attendees may access the live virtual event on the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics’ website at www.cytokinetics.com. An archived replay of the event will be available via Cytokinetics’ website until April 7, 2022.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). The company has announced positive results from Cohorts 1 and 2 in REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics expects to start a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM in Q4 2021. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

