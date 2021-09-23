checkAd

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Committee Reassignments

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the reassignment of certain Board of Director (the "Board") committees which went effective on June 20, 2021. The following table outlines the Board committee assignments, broken down by Committee Chair ("Chair") and Committee Member ("Member"), prior to and post the effective date of Board committee assignments:

  Committee Assignments Prior to June 20, 2021   Committee Assignments Effective June 20, 2021
Name of Board Member Audit Committee Compensation Committee Governance & Nominating Committee Risk Committee   Audit Committee Compensation Committee Governance & Nominating Committee Risk Committee
C. Malcolm Holland, III1                  
Arcilia Acosta Member         Member   Member  
Pat S. Bolin   Member         Member    
April Box     Member Member       Member Member
Blake Bozman   Chair         Chair    
William D. Ellis Member     Member         Member
William E. Fallon       Chair     Member   Chair
Mark C. Griege2   Member Member       Member Member  
Gordon Huddleston Member         Member      
Steven D. Lerner Chair         Chair      
Manuel J. Mehos   Member Member Member         Member
Gregory B. Morrison Member     Member   Member   Chair  
John T. Sughrue     Chair         Member Member

1 C. Malcolm Holland, III is the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President
2 Mr. Griege serves as Lead Independent Director.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.  

CONTACT: Investor Relations:
972-349-6132
investorrelations@veritexbank.com




