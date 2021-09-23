Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Committee Reassignments
DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the
reassignment of certain Board of Director (the "Board") committees which went effective on June 20, 2021. The following table outlines the Board committee assignments, broken down by Committee
Chair ("Chair") and Committee Member ("Member"), prior to and post the effective date of Board committee assignments:
|Committee Assignments Prior to June 20, 2021
|Committee Assignments Effective June 20, 2021
|Name of Board Member
|Audit Committee
|Compensation Committee
|Governance & Nominating Committee
|Risk Committee
|Audit Committee
|Compensation Committee
|Governance & Nominating Committee
|Risk Committee
|C. Malcolm Holland, III1
|Arcilia Acosta
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Pat S. Bolin
|Member
|Member
|April Box
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Blake Bozman
|Chair
|Chair
|William D. Ellis
|Member
|Member
|Member
|William E. Fallon
|Chair
|Member
|Chair
|Mark C. Griege2
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Gordon Huddleston
|Member
|Member
|Steven D. Lerner
|Chair
|Chair
|Manuel J. Mehos
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Gregory B. Morrison
|Member
|Member
|Member
|Chair
|John T. Sughrue
|Chair
|Member
|Member
1 C. Malcolm Holland, III is the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President
2 Mr. Griege serves as Lead Independent Director.
About Veritex Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.
Source: Veritex Holdings, Inc.
CONTACT: Investor Relations: 972-349-6132 investorrelations@veritexbank.com
