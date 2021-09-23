checkAd

Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Jonathon M. Singer, has resigned from the Company, effective October 15, 2021, to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Singer’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. The Company is conducting a search for Mr. Singer’s successor.

“Jon was an instrumental part of the leadership team during the significant transformation we have undertaken over the last two years, including the divestiture of the OEM business and the build out of a world class organization in support of our transition to becoming the leader in digital surgery,” said Terry Rich, Surgalign’s president and chief executive officer. “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to wish Jon the best of luck in the future.”

“The organization has made tremendous progress since I joined the leadership team in 2017, both in terms of its long-term strategy as well as the day-to-day operations of the business,” said Mr. Singer. “Understanding the significant capabilities of HOLO AI, and knowing the quality and talent across the organization, I am confident that Surgalign is well positioned to revolutionize the way surgery is performed.”

In conjunction with Mr. Singer’s departure, the Company has promoted Chris Thunander to Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Thunander previously served as the Company’s Director of Accounting and Finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Thunander spent over a decade in public accounting with Ernst & Young. Mr. Thunander is a Certified Public Accountant, and received his Bachelors of Science in Business Administration as well as an MBA from the University of Dayton.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital surgery and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

