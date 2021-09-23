Fulgent Genetics to Partner with Houston Health Department and Houston-Area Public Schools on Back-to-School COVID-19 Testing Program
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, today announced that it will be partnering with the Houston Health Department and Houston-area public schools to provide COVID-19 testing to students during the current school year.
Fulgent will be providing RT-PCR testing to students whose parents consent for testing. Students are being statistically selected weekly across school districts in the Houston-area public school system, a process that will continue for the duration of the school year. Participating school districts include Houston ISD and Aldine ISD, the seventh largest and 54th largest school districts in the United States, respectfully. Fulgent is uniquely positioned to serve these districts with our CAP/CLIA certified laboratory located in Houston, Texas. Student samples will be delivered to the laboratory daily, and results will be available before the next school day.
“We are pleased to be partnering with the Houston Health Department and Houston-area public schools on their COVID-19 testing program for the school year,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, we hope to help protect students and faculty from the spread of the virus, particularly as vaccination rates remain low with school-age children. Our ability to deliver high quality RT-PCR testing with differentiated service and rapid turnaround time remains a key reason why schools, hospitals and municipalities choose Fulgent as a trusted partner for COVID-19 testing.”
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health. Fulgent’s proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. A cornerstone of the Company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare