Fulgent Genetics to Partner with Houston Health Department and Houston-Area Public Schools on Back-to-School COVID-19 Testing Program

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health, today announced that it will be partnering with the Houston Health Department and Houston-area public schools to provide COVID-19 testing to students during the current school year.

Fulgent will be providing RT-PCR testing to students whose parents consent for testing. Students are being statistically selected weekly across school districts in the Houston-area public school system, a process that will continue for the duration of the school year. Participating school districts include Houston ISD and Aldine ISD, the seventh largest and 54th largest school districts in the United States, respectfully. Fulgent is uniquely positioned to serve these districts with our CAP/CLIA certified laboratory located in Houston, Texas. Student samples will be delivered to the laboratory daily, and results will be available before the next school day.