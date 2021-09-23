checkAd

Box to Host Virtual Investor Event at BoxWorks 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

Box (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced it will host a virtual investor event in conjunction with the company’s user conference, BoxWorks 2021. Both events will take place on October 6, 2021.

Members of Box’s management team will host a presentation on Box’s product strategy and market opportunity, followed by Q&A from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT. The Company does not expect to provide any financial updates during this event. A live webcast of the event will be accessible from Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will also be available on Box’s Investor Relations website following the event.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Box Inc.!
Short
Basispreis 27,05€
Hebel 10,01
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 21,95€
Hebel 9,42
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of this event, Box will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Box's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during this event. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the event; Box assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

Box Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Box to Host Virtual Investor Event at BoxWorks 2021 Box (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced it will host a virtual investor event in conjunction with the company’s user conference, BoxWorks 2021. Both events will take place on October 6, 2021. Members of Box’s management team will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
Argo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
FSD Pharma Announces Engagement with Capital Markets Communications Providers and Market Maker
AWS to Open Data Centers in New Zealand
AbCellera and Everest Medicines Announce Multi-Target Collaboration to Advance New Antibody ...
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Axonics Provides Additional Update on Inter Partes Review Proceedings
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21NASA, Johnson Space Center, Powers Cloud Content Management with Box
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Box Announces Emerging Partners Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Lotte Corporation Deploys Box Company-wide for Digital Transformation and Business Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Stockholders Re-Elect All Box Director Nominees at 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Box Urges Stockholders to Support Its Superior Director Nominees at September 9th Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Box to Present at Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21Box Comments on Glass Lewis Recommendation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Box Reports Strong Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten