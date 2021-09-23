IGM Biosciences to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that management will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.