Rani Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Events page in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, which we believe will have the potential to transform medicine and improve patient outcomes. The company has developed the RaniPill capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill capsule.

