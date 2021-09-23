Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data for NUZYRA (omadacycline) at IDWeek 2021
Key highlights include real-world health outcomes data for pneumonia and skin infections, data on in vitro activity against B. anthracis, and real-world experience for nontuberculous mycobacterial infections
BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK) announced today that data from the NUZYRA (omadacycline) clinical and microbiology programs are being
presented at the IDWeek 2021 virtual meeting.
Poster presentations will be available beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the IDWeek ePoster Gallery.
Presentation Title: Incidence of C. difficile infection (CDI) Cases by CDI-Standardized Infection Ratio (SIR) Among Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
(CMS)-Participating Short-Term Acute Care Hospitals (ACH) Post Implementation of the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program (HAC-RP)
Poster #: 767
Presenter: Thomas P. Lodise, PharmD, Ph.D.
Presentation Title: Omadacycline in Vitro Activity Against Bacillus Anthracis
Poster #: 1208
Presenter: Alisa W. Serio, Ph.D.
Presentation Title: Comparison of Healthcare Resource Utilization (HRU) Among Adult Patients Treated with Omadacycline (OMC) for Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections
(ABSSSI) or Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in the 30 Day Pre- and Post-OMC Prescription (Rx)
Poster #: 1372
Presenter: Thomas P. Lodise, PharmD, Ph.D.
In addition, two investigator-initiated studies involving NUZYRA will be presented:
Presentation Title: Efficacy of Germinants and Omadacycline for Preventing Clostridioides difficile Relapse in a Murine Model
Poster #: 1037
Presenter: Noah Budi, PharmD
Presentation Title: Real-World Experience with Omadacycline for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections: A Multicenter Evaluation
Poster #: 1082
Presenter: Taylor Morrisette, PharmD
"With these presentations, Paratek continues to deepen the understanding of the utility of NUZYRA for serious community-acquired infections and nontuberculous mycobacterial infections, a rare disease for which there are no approved therapies,” said Randy Brenner, Chief Development & Regulatory Officer of Paratek. "Notably, we will share the results of two studies examining the potential of NUZYRA in treating anthrax infections, one of the agents most likely to be used in a bioterrorism attack, and a health economics study examining healthcare resource utilization among patients treated with NUZYRA for skin infections and pneumonia.”
