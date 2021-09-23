Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that management will participate in the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 27-30, 2021.



Details of the Company’s participation can be found below: