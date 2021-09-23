Full House Resorts Unveils "American Place," Its Proposed Gaming and Entertainment Destination for Terre Haute, Indiana

The Company’s proposal – a $250 million gaming and entertainment destination named American Place – would be developed on 32 acres of land that it currently has under contract. The site is highly visible from Interstate 70 and convenient to the I-70/SR 46 interchange. The site is approximately one hour west of Indianapolis and within 100 miles of Champaign-Urbana and Decatur, Illinois, as well as Lafayette, Indiana.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) has submitted a proposal to the Indiana Gaming Commission (“IGC”) to develop and operate a new casino hotel in Terre Haute, Indiana. This proposal was in response to an application process launched by the IGC on June 24, 2021, for a new casino in Vigo County, Indiana, with yesterday as the deadline for applications. Terre Haute is the county seat of Vigo County.

Full House’s proposed design is unique in several respects. The hotel is elevated above an interior greenscape, in a shape resembling a “happy smile.” A majority of the guest rooms are on upper levels and enjoy extended views. Atop the hotel is a pool deck and restaurant, overlooking the Wabash Valley. Along the busy neighboring freeway, Full House plans to build a large greenhouse, offering a lush interior environment. Within the greenhouse, the project would have two restaurants that offer “outdoor” dining, even in winter, as well as venues for weddings and other group events. The world-class casino would be located between the hotel and the greenhouse and offer approximately 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, and a state-of-the-art sportsbook. Atop the casino, the Company has planned for a solar energy farm, which would provide green, sustainable energy for a portion of the complex’s electrical needs.

“After several years of studying Terre Haute and nearby communities, we believe we have designed a unique destination that will make Indiana residents proud,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “American Place was designed to be a world-class entertainment facility, one that will bring new jobs and revenues to Terre Haute, Vigo County and the State of Indiana.

“We have been licensed in good standing in Indiana for many years, where we own and operate the Rising Star Casino Resort and Golf Course in Rising Sun, which opened in 1996,” Mr. Lee noted. “This project would allow us to leverage our experience and database in Indiana, with cross-marketing opportunities with Rising Star. It will also provide career advancement opportunities within Indiana for our Rising Sun team members, while allowing us to seed the new Terre Haute team with experienced Indiana gaming personnel.”