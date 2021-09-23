HNI Corporation Provides Business Update

checkAd

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) today provided an update on recent business conditions. Specifically, the Corporation is reporting strong order trends; however, labor availability, supply chain challenges, and input cost inflation are creating greater-than-expected capacity constraints and negatively impacting near-term revenue growth and profit levels.

Order Growth

 

 

QTD Q3:21

 

 

vs. 2020

 

vs. 2019

 

 

Orders

 

Backlog

 

Orders

 

Backlog

Workplace Furnishings

 

+29%

 

+99%

 

+3%

 

+83%

 

Residential Building Products

 

+41%

 

+168%

 

+57%

 

+217%

Third quarter Workplace Furnishings orders through September 17, 2021 grew 29 percent versus the prior-year period. Order levels for the segment have exceeded 2019 pre-pandemic levels led by strong growth from both contract and small-to-mid sized customers. Quarter-to-date Residential Building Products orders remain elevated and are up 41 percent versus the prior-year period. Order activity in both new construction and remodel-retrofit continues to be strong.

Production Capacity and Revenue

Labor availability and supply chain challenges are creating greater-than-expected capacity constraints. As a result, the Corporation now expects third quarter revenue to grow 16 percent to 18 percent versus the prior-year period. The Corporation had previously expected third quarter year-over-year revenue growth in the mid-20 percent range. That outlook, which was provided during the Corporation’s second quarter earnings conference call, assumed modest improvement in staffing levels and supply chain capacity as compared to the second quarter. As the third quarter has progressed, the Corporation has seen additional challenges, including greater port congestion and increasing COVID-19 cases in its facilities. These new challenges when combined with continued staffing shortages, both at HNI internally and at its suppliers, are limiting production capacity growth.

