Four LPL Advisors Named to Barron’s Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors List for 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced the inclusion of four LPL-affiliated advisors on Barron’s annual list of Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors , including Charles Zhang*, rose from second position last year to the claim the top spot on the 2021 list.

#1 Charles Zhang

#25 Susan Kaplan

#32 Laila Pence

#65 Andy Schwartz

“We are pleased to see the hard work and commitment of these advisors’ recognized year after year,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “I want to congratulate Charles, Susan, Laila and Andy for their continued ability to demonstrate outstanding leadership, offer compassionate advice and deliver continued results for their clients. The independent model is becoming increasingly more attractive to financial advisors as it provides choice, transparency and freedom in how they operate. We proudly support our independent advisors and are committed to providing them with partnership through industry-leading capabilities and robust business resources designed to help them thrive.”

The Top 100 list measures candidates through assets under management, revenue generated for the firm and the overall quality of the advisor’s practice. According to Barron’s, the goal is to shine a spotlight on the nation’s best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Barron’s and the advisor firms listed are all separate entities.

* Charles Zhang is a Financial Advisor of Zhang Financial, a registered investment advisor firm that utilizes LPL Financial for Custodial services. Zhang Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

A complete explanation of the methodologies for these awards can be found here.

The 2021 Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors award also takes into consideration a wide range of qualitative factors, including the advisors’ experience, their advanced degrees and industry designations, the size, shape, and diversity of their teams, their charitable and philanthropic work and, of course, their compliance records.

