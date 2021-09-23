ElectraMeccanica to Host Investor Test Drive Event in Newport Beach, CA on September 29, 2021

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced that it will be hosting a special “Investor Test Drive” on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The private event will be held at the renowned Fashion Island shopping center in Newport Beach, CA, and will include test drives featuring the Company’s flagship, single-seat SOLO EV.

The Test Drive is being held in conjunction with an Investor EV Tour hosted by Stifel Financial Corp., a diversified global wealth management and investment banking company. The four-day event runs from September 28th to October 1st, beginning in Southern California (Orange County and Los Angeles) before moving to Northern California (San Francisco and Sonoma County).

These invite-only experiences will feature major players in the electric vehicle OEM market as well as leaders in autonomous driving, battery technology, and charging infrastructure. Highlights from the tour include immersive, on-site events, facility visits, test drives, and management meetings that will give investors insight into the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Please contact your Stifel salesperson for additional details.

Last week the Company also announced it will begin customer deliveries of the SOLO after a celebratory launch event to be held on October 4th in Los Angeles with a select group of early reservation holders along with its first fleet owners.

About ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.  
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. Engineered for a single occupant, it offers a unique driving experience for the environmentally conscious consumer. The SOLO has a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 mph, making it safe for highways. The SOLO also features front and rear crumple zones, side impact protection, roll bar, torque-limiting control as well as power steering, power brakes, air conditioning and a Bluetooth entertainment system. It blends a modern look with safety features at an accessible price point of $18,500. The SOLO is currently available for pre-orders here. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years. For more information, please visit www.electrameccanica.com.

