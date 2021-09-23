 AXIS Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2021.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of $34.375 per Series E 5.50% Preferred Share (equivalent to $0.34375 per depositary share) payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2021.