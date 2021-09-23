EPR Properties Receives Investment Grade Rating From S&P Global Ratings

“We are very pleased to have secured investment grade ratings from both S&P and Moody's, which reflects the strength of our experiential property portfolio,” stated Greg Silvers, President and CEO of EPR Properties. “These investment grade ratings will expand our access to additional capital sources at competitive rates and support our ability to pursue growth opportunities in the quarters ahead.”

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced that it has received an investment grade rating from S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") on its unsecured debt, adding to its current investment grade rating from Moody's Investors Services ("Moody's"). S&P has assigned the Company a 'BBB-' issuer-level credit rating on its unsecured debt with a stable outlook. Moody's previously affirmed the Company's 'Baa3' investment grade rating on its unsecured debt with a negative outlook.

The Company previously caused certain of its key subsidiaries to guarantee the Company's obligations under its existing bank credit facility, private placement notes and senior unsecured bonds based on a decrease in the Company's credit ratings resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of now having an investment grade rating from both S&P and Moody's, the Company's subsidiary guarantors under these debt agreements may be released from their guarantees in accordance with the terms of such agreements. Accordingly, the Company will provide the applicable notices under these agreements to release the Company's subsidiary guarantors from their guarantees.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.