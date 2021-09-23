checkAd

Guidewire Software to Host Virtual Analyst Day on September 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on Thursday, September 30, 2021 via live webcast. The event will feature updates by Guidewire executives on the company’s corporate and product strategy, customer momentum, and financials.

Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com. A webcast replay will be accessible from the same location for approximately two weeks following the event.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Wertpapier


