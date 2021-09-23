Guidewire Software to Host Virtual Analyst Day on September 30, 2021

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on Thursday, September 30, 2021 via live webcast. The event will feature updates by Guidewire executives on the company’s corporate and product strategy, customer momentum, and financials.

Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com. A webcast replay will be accessible from the same location for approximately two weeks following the event.