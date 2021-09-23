checkAd

ACM Research Ships Its First 300mm, High-Temp Single-Wafer SPM Tool for Advanced Logic, DRAM and 3D-NAND Semiconductor Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced it has shipped its first 300mm single-wafer Sulfuric Peroxide Mixture systems (Single-Wafer SPM tool) for wet clean and etch processes in advanced logic, DRAM and 3D-NAND integrated circuit manufacturing. ACM’s new Single-Wafer SPM tool targets high ion dose doped photoresist (PR) wet strip processes, with support for metal etch or strip processes. This new tool extends ACM’s SPM product offering to include higher temperature SPM steps that are emerging for more advanced production nodes at 10nm and beyond.

“ACM’s Single-Wafer SPM tool builds on the proven performance of our Ultra C Tahoe, which addresses most SPM process steps that operate at regular temperatures,” said Dr. David Wang, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACM Research. “We have leveraged Tahoe’s proven capabilities to develop the Single-Wafer SPM tool, strengthening our wet cleaning portfolio with the addition of high-temperature SPM. Together, the Tahoe and Single-Wafer SPM tools address virtually all SPM processes currently deployed in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.   We continue to develop new process capabilities, including advanced hot isopropyl alcohol (IPA) drying and super critical CO2 dry technologies, with the goal of becoming a major global cleaning solution provider.”

Most of today’s SPM wet processes operate with sulfuric acid and peroxide mixture temperatures below 145°C. These processes are widely used for PR stripping and post-etch, medium dose of post-implant and post-CMP cleaning. ACM’s Ultra C Tahoe, introduced in 2018, combines bench SPM and single-wafer cleaning in an integrated system to provide industry-proven benefits for these process steps. Tahoe delivers improved process performance with cost savings on chemicals through significantly reduced sulfuric acid consumption and sulfuric acid waste generation.

As technology nodes extend to 10nm and beyond, the number of SPM process steps that must use higher temperatures of 145°C to more than 200°C is increasing. PR stripping after high-dose energy implant, wet stripping without using a dry ash process, and special metal film removal processes all require higher temperature SPM. ACM’s new Single-Wafer SPM tool addresses this transition with support for higher temperatures, and delivers additional advantages including shorter process times, and organic defect removal with significantly less film loss than most post-clean and PR wet strip processes.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACM Research Ships Its First 300mm, High-Temp Single-Wafer SPM Tool for Advanced Logic, DRAM and 3D-NAND Semiconductor Manufacturing FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced it has shipped …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Solid Biosciences Reports 1.5-Year Data from Patients in the Ongoing IGNITE DMD Phase I/II Clinical ...
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Net Asset Value(s)
CAPREIT Acquires Landmark Downtown Toronto Property
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
KBC Group: KBC Mobile named best mobile banking app worldwide by independent international research agency, ...
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group Plc
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - John Laing Group plc
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...