Crown Castle to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Summit

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time at the RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Summit. Crown Castle’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

