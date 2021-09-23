checkAd

Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 3.437% Notes due 2028

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today the pricing of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.437% notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on October 15, 2028 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.437% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing on April 15, 2022. The Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of Prospect, will rank equally in right of payment with Prospect's existing and future senior unsecured debt, and will rank senior in right of payment to any potential subordinated debt, should any be issued in the future.

RBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BNP PARIBAS, are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. WauBank Securities LLC, M&T Securities, Comerica Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and InspereX are acting as senior co-managers for this offering. The offering is expected to close on September 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Prospect expects to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for the refinancing of existing indebtedness, including but not limited to, repayment of borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Prospect intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering, if any, to maintain balance sheet liquidity, including to make investments in high quality short-term debt instruments, and thereafter to make long-term investments in accordance with its investment objective.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of Prospect before investing. The pricing term sheet dated September 23, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated September 23, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated February 13, 2020, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain this and other information about Prospect and should be read carefully before investing.

