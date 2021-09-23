checkAd

American Tower to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Summit

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that Olivier Puech, its Executive Vice President and President, Latin America and EMEA, is scheduled to present virtually at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Tower and Wireless Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast link for the event will be available on the Company's website.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 214,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.



