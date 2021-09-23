checkAd

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Reports Director Nominees for Special Meeting of Series B Preferred Stockholders

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that Camac Fund, LP has provided notice of its intent to nominate Eric Shahinian and Michael Cricenti and Sara-Bay Financial Corp. has provided notice of its intent to nominate Robert C. Koski, each for election as a Preferred Director at the Special Meeting (“Special Virtual Meeting”) of the 9.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) to be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 9:00 am Pacific Daylight Time. The Company is not responsible for the accuracy of any information contained in materials provided by a third party or its representatives to holders of Series B Preferred Shares or any other statements they may make.

Only holders of record of outstanding Series B Preferred Shares as of the close of business on September 10, 2021 (“Record Date”), and their duly authorized proxies, have the right to vote to elect two Preferred Directors at the Special Virtual Meeting. Per Maryland corporation law, each share of stock may be voted for as many individuals as there are directors to be elected. There is no cumulative voting in the election of the directors. For example, in an election of two director nominees, a stockholder who owns one share can cast one vote for up to two of the nominees; however, the stockholder may not cast two votes for a single nominee.

Beneficial owners of outstanding Series B Preferred Shares as of the Record Date for the Special Virtual Meeting may attend the Special Virtual Meeting if they have properly registered. However, in order to both attend and vote at the Special Virtual Meeting, a beneficial owner of Series B Preferred Shares as of the Record Date of the Special Virtual Meeting, or the beneficial owner’s designated representative, must obtain a valid “legal proxy” from his, her or its bank, broker or other securities intermediary.

For further information about the Special Virtual Meeting, please refer to the Notice of Special Meeting of Holders of 9.375% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock dated September 10, 2018, which was mailed to all holders of record as of the Record Date and can be found at http://viewproxy.com/ImpacSeriesB/2021/htype.asp. Please refer to the charter of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc., including the 2004 Articles Supplementary, for a description of the Series B Preferred Shares. A copy of the Company’s charter, including the 2004 Articles Supplementary, and Bylaws will be made available upon request and can also be found as exhibits to the Company’s reports filed with the SEC at its website at www.sec.gov.

