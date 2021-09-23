checkAd

BK Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 per Share

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on October 18, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on October 7, 2021.

General Gray Payne, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue the Company's capital return program with the declaration of our twenty-second consecutive quarterly dividend."

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665353/BK-Technologies-Declares-Quarterly-D ...

BK Technologies Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BK Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 per Share WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Caduceus Engages RedChip to Increase Exposure
Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and ...
AI/ML Innovations Completes Transaction to Acquire Significant Interest in Digital Mental Health ...
Centamin PLC Announces Geology At The Core Of Our Business
CAR Inc's Gathers Fresh Steam as Upgraded Services Boost Investoroptimism
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Fury Announces CAD$5,025,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
Norse Mythology NFT Series Launch on TSANFT Metaverse and LATOKEN Auction Marketplace
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...