BK Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 per Share

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on October 18, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on October 7, 2021.

General Gray Payne, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are pleased to continue the Company's capital return program with the declaration of our twenty-second consecutive quarterly dividend."