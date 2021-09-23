ModivCare to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference, which is being held virtually, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3:15 pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.