ModivCare to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021   

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference, which is being held virtually, on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3:15 pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at: https://investors.modivcare.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

ModivCare also will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

