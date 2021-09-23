checkAd

Seeing Machines unveils its Occula NPU

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021   

Video showcasing application specific Occula NPU, highly optimised for human detection and tracking

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has launched a video to highlight the core capabilities of its world-leading 8th generation Occula Neural Processing Unit (NPU): https://youtu.be/1a3Y0WDcFEk.

The unique application specific NPU design is highly optimised for human detection and tracking and enables the development of low-cost, high performance edge AI to power future human-machine interfaces.

The Seeing Machines FOVIO Chip is the company's own pre-validated application specific processor for implementing Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems in vehicles, already being employed across more than one-third of its ongoing automotive programmes. The FOVIO Chip works together with Seeing Machines' optical systems solutions to combine sophisticated algorithms and ultra-efficient low power embedded processing, enabled by the Seeing Machines Occula NPU, making it the most cost and power-efficient processor available today.

The Occula NPU design is available for licence from Seeing Machines and, as announced in January of this year, the company's agreement with Omnivision Technologies represented the first execution of the silicon licence. 

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

Seeing Machines logo (PRNewsfoto/Seeing Machines Limited)

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633282/1802_SMS_Occula___V11.mp4 
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247670/Seeing_Machines_Logo_Logo.jpg 




