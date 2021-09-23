checkAd

Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2021 Third-Quarter Results

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will release its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, before the market opens.

Later that morning, David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, and Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will conduct a conference call for analysts and investors, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, to review the company's results.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live, through the company's website at investor.allegion.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-883-0383 in the United States or 412-902-6506 internationally and entering Conference ID 2082589. Listeners should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company's website later that day.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

