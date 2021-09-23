Sangoma Technologies Corporation Clarifies Previous Disclosure

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX VENTURE: STC) (the “Corporation”) announces that, as a result of a review of its continuous disclosure record by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), the Corporation is issuing this news release to clarify certain disclosures made in its management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 Annual MD&A”) and for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 (the “Q3 2021 MD&A” and, together with the 2020 Annual MD&A, the “MD&As”).

In the MD&As, the Corporation made certain disclosures regarding guidance for fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021 which constituted forward-looking information, as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The following is additional information to help investors understand the material factors and assumptions that were used to develop such forward looking-information.