Flow Announces a US$5,000,000 Investment in EverWash

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”, “Flow”, or the "Company") announces that it has closed a US$5,000,000 (CA$6,378,000) investment in EverWash Inc. (“EverWash”). The investment is expandable up to US$7,000,000 under certain conditions.

“EverWash is a high growth Saas software company that is subscriber-enabling the highly fragmented carwash industry. By providing a simple mobile platform for subscribers and robust end-to-end solution for car wash operators, EverWash is revolutionizing the economics of car washes. We are glad to be partnering with EverWash on the next leg of their high growth journey,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

“We are excited to be partnering with Flow Capital. Flow’s flexible and minimally dilutive growth capital is a perfect fit to help us scale our business and capitalize on growth opportunities,” said Scott Caplan, Co-founder and President, EverWash Inc.

For more information visit www.everwash.com.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

