Flow Announces a US$5,000,000 Investment in EverWash

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”, “Flow”, or the "Company") announces that it has closed a US$5,000,000 (CA$6,378,000) investment in EverWash Inc. (“EverWash”). The investment is expandable up to US$7,000,000 under certain conditions.

EverWash is a fast growing membership and subscription management software platform for the car wash industry.

“EverWash is a high growth Saas software company that is subscriber-enabling the highly fragmented carwash industry. By providing a simple mobile platform for subscribers and robust end-to-end solution for car wash operators, EverWash is revolutionizing the economics of car washes. We are glad to be partnering with EverWash on the next leg of their high growth journey,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

“We are excited to be partnering with Flow Capital. Flow’s flexible and minimally dilutive growth capital is a perfect fit to help us scale our business and capitalize on growth opportunities,” said Scott Caplan, Co-founder and President, EverWash Inc.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information relating to the current or prospective performance of one or more of the Company's investments and the book value per common share of the Company.

