Texas Capital Bancshares Appoints Anna M. Alvarado as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced that Anna M. Alvarado has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective October 15, 2021. Ms. Alvarado will report to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Ms. Alvarado served as General Counsel at FirstCash, Inc., a Fort Worth-based consumer financial services and retail company and the leading international operator of pawn stores. While there, Ms. Alvarado oversaw an international team of more than 50 people and led important initiatives including the company’s Latin American expansion and several domestic acquisitions. Prior to joining FirstCash, Ms. Alvarado served as an attorney at Texas-based firms Tanner & Associates PC and Hill Gilstrap PC.

“We are pleased to welcome Anna to Texas Capital Bank as our new Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary,” said Mr. Holmes. “She joins us with invaluable and broad-based expertise in business and legal advisory services, and has a proven track record of leadership, talent development, and productive work with regulators. Her substantive experience in leading legal and non-legal corporative initiatives at a growing organization in a highly regulated industry will be invaluable during this pivotal moment in Texas Capital Bank’s history.”

“I am excited by the opportunity to join Texas Capital Bank at this important moment, particularly as the Company navigates a new regulatory landscape with the launch of the broker-dealer,” said Ms. Alvarado. “I plan to build on my experience in navigating a myriad of corporate and regulatory legal matters and look forward to collaborating with Rob and the broader team as we execute on Texas Capital Bank’s strategic plan.”

About Anna M. Alvarado

Ms. Alvarado joined FirstCash, Inc. in 2011 as Associate General Counsel and was promoted to General Counsel in January 2015. In this role, Ms. Alvarado led and directed all aspects of the Company’s legal matters, including government relations in both the U.S. and Latin America. Before joining the Company, she had five years of experience as a trial and litigation attorney with two firms based in Texas. Ms. Alvarado is licensed by the State Bar of Texas and holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) and a M.B.A. Before a career in law, she was employed as an accountant. Ms. Alvarado is also a member of the Board of Directors and the Finance and Strategy Committees of the non-profit ACH Child and Family Services. Ms. Alvarado received a B.A. and M.B.A from Bentley University, and a J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com




