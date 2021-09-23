Piper Sandler Expands Global Financial Sponsors Group with Addition of Christian Hess

Hess brings over 30 years of experience and a proven track record in successfully developing and managing relationships with private equity firms spanning across the mid-cap and large-cap sponsor universe. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Hess served six years at Investec as a private equity client group head. Prior to that, he served 16 years at UBS, where he co-founded and led the European financial sponsors and served as head of investment banking coverage, EMEA.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Christian Hess. He is joining the London office as a managing director and European head of financial sponsors.

Piper Sandler global head of financial sponsors, David Lee, said “With the addition of Christian, we are extending our highly successful North American financial sponsors coverage model in Europe. Not only will Christian enhance the firm’s connectivity with key European sponsors and family offices, but as the number of cross-border transactions continues to rise, he will play a critical role in helping the firm better serve our domestic sponsor client base with actionable deal flow and relevant geographic insights.”

Peter Hall, head of European investment banking, said “Christian’s UK and pan-European experience will benefit both the firm and our private equity clients. As we grow Piper Sandler’s European sector capabilities in healthcare, energy, chemicals, consumer, technology, industrial services and financial services, a coordinated sponsor coverage effort will be hugely additive. We look forward to leveraging Christian’s deep relationships and strategic insights for the benefit of our clients.”

Hess is trilingual in German, English and French and read law and Betriebswirtschaftslehre at Hamburg University before graduating with first class honors from EAP – European School of Management.

