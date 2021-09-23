Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and …

"We believe the lawsuit filed today by AB Value is baseless and entirely without merit. We believe our action is consistent with application of Delaware law, and it was made in consultation with counsel. We intend to vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and inaccurate claims put forward by AB Value.

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today provided the following statement in response to litigation filed by AB Value Management LLC ("AB Value").

For 10 consecutive years, RMCF's Board of Directors was composed of six directors and a Board of this size is in line with historical precedent for our Company. All stockholders continue to have the ability to vote for the slate of nominees of their choosing. Contrary to AB Value's false statements, no stockholder has been disenfranchised and each stockholder is able to vote the Company's full slate of directors or AB Value's full slate of directors, just as has always been the case.

This unfortunate lawsuit is yet another example of how AB Value is misleading stockholders with inaccurate information, false allegations and distortions of the facts and causing the Company to utilize its resources to defend false claims. RMCF remains committed to serving the best interests of all the Company's stakeholders, continuing to deliver long-term value as we refresh the Board and our strategy to serve our franchisees, employees, customers and stockholders. We continue to take decisive action, reflecting the suggestions and perspectives of many of our stockholders, as we engage with all our investors to best support the Company through its next chapter of growth."

RMCF is committed to enhancing stockholder value and acting in the best interest of ALL stockholders. RMCF urges all stockholders to vote the WHITE proxy card today "FOR" ALL of the Board's skilled and experienced nominees for election to the Company's Board.