checkAd

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 23:40  |  34   |   |   

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and …

DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and confections, today provided the following statement in response to litigation filed by AB Value Management LLC ("AB Value").

"We believe the lawsuit filed today by AB Value is baseless and entirely without merit. We believe our action is consistent with application of Delaware law, and it was made in consultation with counsel. We intend to vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit and inaccurate claims put forward by AB Value.

For 10 consecutive years, RMCF's Board of Directors was composed of six directors and a Board of this size is in line with historical precedent for our Company. All stockholders continue to have the ability to vote for the slate of nominees of their choosing. Contrary to AB Value's false statements, no stockholder has been disenfranchised and each stockholder is able to vote the Company's full slate of directors or AB Value's full slate of directors, just as has always been the case.

This unfortunate lawsuit is yet another example of how AB Value is misleading stockholders with inaccurate information, false allegations and distortions of the facts and causing the Company to utilize its resources to defend false claims. RMCF remains committed to serving the best interests of all the Company's stakeholders, continuing to deliver long-term value as we refresh the Board and our strategy to serve our franchisees, employees, customers and stockholders. We continue to take decisive action, reflecting the suggestions and perspectives of many of our stockholders, as we engage with all our investors to best support the Company through its next chapter of growth."

RMCF is committed to enhancing stockholder value and acting in the best interest of ALL stockholders. RMCF urges all stockholders to vote the WHITE proxy card today "FOR" ALL of the Board's skilled and experienced nominees for election to the Company's Board.

Your vote is important, no matter how many shares you own.

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact the firm assisting us in the solicitation of proxies:

Georgeson LLC
1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor
New York, New York 10104

Seite 1 von 4
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Responds to AB Value’s Misleading Claims and Baseless Litigation DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or "RMCF"), one of North America's largest retailers, franchisers and manufacturers of premium, handcrafted chocolates and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Caduceus Engages RedChip to Increase Exposure
Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results
Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and ...
AI/ML Innovations Completes Transaction to Acquire Significant Interest in Digital Mental Health ...
Centamin PLC Announces Geology At The Core Of Our Business
CAR Inc's Gathers Fresh Steam as Upgraded Services Boost Investoroptimism
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of ...
Norse Mythology NFT Series Launch on TSANFT Metaverse and LATOKEN Auction Marketplace
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain File Lawsuit to Hold Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Board Accountable for Acts to Disenfranchise Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Candidates Rhonda J. Parish, Mark Riegel and Sandra Elizabeth Taylor Issue Letter to Shareholders About Proxy Contest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Comment on the Board’s Last-Minute Attempt to Circumvent the Shareholder Franchise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Slate of Strong Board Nominees to Support the Company's Refreshed Strategy and Drive Value Creation for Stockholders
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Addresses AB Value's Misleading Claims in Letter to Stockholders
Accesswire | Analysen
13.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain File Definitive Proxy Statement for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Mails Definitive Proxy and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Set the Record Straight About Gilded Governance Changes Made by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Accesswire | Analysen