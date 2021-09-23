checkAd

Femasys Inc. to Present at The MedTech Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a presentation at The MedTech Conference. Ms. Lee-Sepsick will speak on a panel in a session, entitled, “Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public.” The MedTech Conference, an annual event powered by AdvaMed, convenes the world’s leaders in medical technology and will be held on a hybrid basis from September 21st-30th this year.

Below is the session information for “Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public”:

Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. ET

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Great Lakes Ballroom, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
  
About Femasys
Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc permanent birth control and FemaSeed localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
sstriar@lifescicomms.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com





