Femasys Inc. to Present at The MedTech Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a presentation at The MedTech Conference. Ms. Lee-Sepsick will speak on a panel in a session, entitled, “Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public.” The MedTech Conference, an annual event powered by AdvaMed, convenes the world’s leaders in medical technology and will be held on a hybrid basis from September 21st-30th this year.



Below is the session information for “Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public”: