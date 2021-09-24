checkAd

Caleres to Participate in Shareholder Equity Conference on September 27

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021   

Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com) a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the virtual Shareholder Equity Conference.

Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat on Monday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, where investors will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at SHAREHolderEquityConference or on the company’s Investor Relations website, www.caleres.com. An online archive will be available on the site following the event.

