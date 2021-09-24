Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021, 10 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-876-9176 and use conference ID: 7477321. The call will be available for replay through November 9, 2021 by dialing 800-938-2113 with no conference ID required. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com .