Catalent Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030

The Operating Subsidiary intends to use the proceeds from the Private Offering to finance a portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of Bettera Holdings, LLC (the “Bettera Acquisition”) and to pay related fees, costs, and expenses.

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent”) (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (the “Operating Subsidiary”), priced a private offering (the “Private Offering”) of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) at par, which represents an increase of $200 million from the offering size previously announced.

The Notes will be guaranteed by all of the wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries of the Operating Subsidiary that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities. The Notes will not be guaranteed by PTS Intermediate Holdings, LLC or Catalent, the direct and indirect parent companies of the Operating Subsidiary.

The Private Offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on September 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes or any other securities described above and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500 Company, is the leading global provider of development sciences and manufacturing platforms for medicines, including biotherapeutics; cell and gene therapies; and consumer health products. With almost 90 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance, and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent’s workforce exceeds 17,000 people, including more than 2,500 scientists and technicians, at more than 50 facilities on four continents, and in fiscal year 2021, it generated $4 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.