Nanotech Announces Change in Date for Final Court Hearing to Approve Proposed Arrangement with Meta Materials Inc.

The date of the Hearing is changed from September 30, 2021 to Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. This change is being made to accommodate the closure of the Court on September 30, 2021 in observance of the new federal National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The Company obtained an order from the Court to change the date on September 20, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“ Nanotech ” or the “ Company ”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces a change in the date for the hearing (the “ Hearing ”) of the final order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “ Court ”) to approve the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Meta Materials Inc. (" META ") will indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

Any Nanotech securityholder (a “Securityholder”) may appear at the Hearing, provided they file with the Court and deliver to the solicitors for Nanotech by 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 29, 2021 a response to the Company’s petition, in the form prescribed by the Supreme Court Civil Rules, setting out their address for service and all evidence they intend to present to the Court. Further details regarding the Hearing are set out in the Company’s information circular, dated August 25, 2021, which has been mailed to Securityholders and is also available on the Company's website at https://www.nanosecurity.ca/shareholder-meeting-materials/ and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and fair to shareholders, and unanimously recommends that Securityholders vote in favour of the Arrangement at the upcoming the special meeting of Securityholders to be held virtually on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) (the "Meeting").

All Securityholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting via proxy or voting instruction form before the deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Subject to receipt of all Court and Securityholder approvals, the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent in transactions of this nature and the satisfaction of certain other specified conditions set out in the arrangement agreement dated August 4, 2021 between the Company, META and 1315115 BC Inc. (the “Arrangement Agreement”), the Arrangement is expected to be completed in the first week of October 2021 shortly following the Meeting and the granting of the final order by the Court.