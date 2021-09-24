checkAd

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Unitholders Vote FOR the Proposed Transaction with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U; WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis and Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have recommended that unitholders of the REIT (the “Unitholders”) vote FOR the special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution”) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. would acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the REIT (each, a “Unit”) through a series of transactions that would result in Unitholders receiving US$22.00 per Unit in cash, subject to applicable withholdings (the “Transaction”). ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent proxy advisory firms that provide voting recommendations to institutional investors.

Special Meeting of Unitholders

The special meeting of Unitholders (the “Meeting”) is scheduled to be held via live audio webcast at https://meetnow.global/M7S59QJ on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY
The proxy voting deadline is 10:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on Tuesday, October 5, 2021
The board of trustees of the REIT unanimously recommends that Unitholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

Full details of the Arrangement and voting procedures are described in the REIT’s management information circular dated September 2, 2021 (the “Circular”) available on the REIT’s website at www.wptreit.com and under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

How to Vote

Your vote is important, regardless of how many Units you own.

Voting for Beneficial Unitholders

  • Internet: Go to www.proxyvote.com. Enter the 16-digit control number printed on the voting instruction form and follow the instructions on screen.
  • Fax: Complete, date, and sign the voting instruction form and fax it to the number listed on the voting instruction form.
  • Mail: Enter your voting instructions, sign and date the voting instruction form, and return the completed voting instruction form in the postage paid envelope enclosed with the Circular.

Voting for Registered Unitholders

