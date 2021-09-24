checkAd

Xi unveils big steps to fight climate change

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 01:33  |  23   |   |   

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping expounded on China's positions on a range of important issues when he addressed the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link on Tuesday. Here are some highlights:

President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, Sept 21, 2021. [Graphic/chinadaily.com.cn]

- China will solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations.

- It falls on each and every responsible statesman to answer the questions of the times and make a historical choice with confidence, courage and a sense of mission.

- We must beat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight crucial to the future of humanity.

- China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to the world by the end of this year.

- Facing the severe shocks of COVID-19, we need to work together to steer global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth. To this end, I would like to propose a Global Development Initiative. 

- We need to foster global development partnerships that are more equal and balanced, forge greater synergy among multilateral development cooperation processes, and speed up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, Sept 21, 2021. [Graphic/chinadaily.com.cn]

- We should care about the special needs of developing countries.

- China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad. 

- Democracy is not a special right reserved to an individual country, but a right for the people of all countries to enjoy.

- Military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm.

- One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure, and the world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.

- We need to advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games.

President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, Sept 21, 2021. [Graphic/chinadaily.com.cn]

- China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony.

- We must improve global governance and practice true multilateralism.

- China will continue to bring the world new opportunities through its new development.

- The UN should serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world.

- The United Nations should advance, in a balanced manner, work in all the three areas of security, development and human rights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634007/Image1.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634008/Image2.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1634023/image3.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xi unveils big steps to fight climate change BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - This is a news report from chinadaily.com.cn: President Xi Jinping expounded on China's positions on a range of important issues when he addressed the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team
Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise ...
Recipients of the Novo Nordisk Prize played major role in the research and development of the ...
BioInnovation Institute Creation House program announces intake of four innovative early stage ...
Outreach Expands Platform for Pan-European Sales Engagement and Intelligence, Brings its Unleash ...
The Gunnebo Group appoints Sacha de La Noë as new President of Gunnebo Entrance Control
As the Virus Continues, the Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $25 Billion By 2024
Allergen Free Food Market Expected to Reach $108 Billion By The End Of 2030.
Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale