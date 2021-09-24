checkAd

GGX Gold Corp Retains 360 Aviation for IR Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of 360 Aviation Services Inc. (360) for Investor Relation Services.

360 Aviation Service Inc. a B.C. Corporation is an established capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian small cap companies across the North American markets.

360 will provide strategic marketing, investor relations and capital markets communications services. 360 will arrange and attend meetings with investors, maintain ongoing contact and broaden relationships with the professional investment community on GGX Gold Corp's behalf. The agreement is for a term of six months and GGX Gold will pay a monthly fee of $4,500. The investor relations agreement remains subject to TSX-V approval.

Barry Brown, chief executive officer of GGX Gold, stated: "We continue to focus on unlocking the value at our Gold Drop Property. The potential of a bulk sample at the C.O.D. vein will provide invaluable information to our team as we continue to advance the project."

The Company also announces that it has granted 975,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.16 to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and investor relations. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee or consultant of the Company. Options issued for investor relations vest quarterly over a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Barry Brown, CEO
604-488-3900
Office@GGXgold.com

Forward Looking Statement
This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

