checkAd

Notice of Disposition of Common Shares Through Open Market

Autor: Accesswire
24.09.2021, 01:35  |  18   |   |   

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk") announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk sold 1,400,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk") announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk sold 1,400,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") from September 20, 2021 to September 22, 2021 decreasing the number of Common Shares held by Kushniruk to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company from 11,806,000 to 10,406,000 Common Shares. Kushniruk now owns 8.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and holds 500,000 stock options.

Prior to the sale of shares, Kushniruk had ownership and control of 11,806,000 Common Shares representing approximately 10.04% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and an aggregate of 500,000 stock options. Of this amount, Kushniruk owned, directly or indirectly, 5,799,470 Common Shares and beneficially owned 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. At the conclusion of the sale of Common Shares, Kushniruk has ownership and control of Common Shares representing 10,406,000 Common Shares, representing 8.85 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Of this amount, Kushniruk owns, directly or indirectly, 4,399,470 Common Shares and beneficially owns 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. Kushniruk also holds 500,000 stock options entitling him to acquire 500,000 Common Shares upon exercise.

Kushniruk sold Common Shares for personal real estate investment purposes. Other than outstanding stock options held by him, Kushniruk has no further rights to acquire any other securities of the Company. Depending on the market and other conditions, he will evaluate his investments in the Issuer and may increase or decrease his investments by future acquisitions and dispositions of Common Shares at his discretion, as circumstances warrant

A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
(780) 248-5794

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The issuance of this news release is not an admission that an entity named in the news release owns or controls any described securities or is a joint actor with another named entity.

SOURCE: Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665390/Notice-of-Disposition-of-Common-Shar ...

OneSoft Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Disposition of Common Shares Through Open Market EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk") announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk sold 1,400,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Caduceus Engages RedChip to Increase Exposure
Group Ten Metals Provides Exploration Update and Advances Potential for Low-Carbon Battery and ...
Triad Pro Innovator's Enters Into an MOU with Phoenix Based San Tan Golf Carts for Distribution of ...
Norse Mythology NFT Series Launch on TSANFT Metaverse and LATOKEN Auction Marketplace
AI/ML Innovations Completes Transaction to Acquire Significant Interest in Digital Mental Health ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Centamin PLC Announces Geology At The Core Of Our Business
CAR Inc's Gathers Fresh Steam as Upgraded Services Boost Investoroptimism
Gatling Reports 388,000 Indicated Plus 933,000 Inferred Gold Ounces of In-Pit and Underground ...
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset Management System
Accesswire | Analysen
11.09.21Notice of Acquisition of Common Shares Through the Exercise of Stock Options
Accesswire | Analysen