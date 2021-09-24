Notice of Disposition of Common Shares Through Open Market

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk") announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk sold 1,400,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk") announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk sold 1,400,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") from September 20, 2021 to September 22, 2021 decreasing the number of Common Shares held by Kushniruk to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company from 11,806,000 to 10,406,000 Common Shares. Kushniruk now owns 8.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and holds 500,000 stock options. Prior to the sale of shares, Kushniruk had ownership and control of 11,806,000 Common Shares representing approximately 10.04% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and an aggregate of 500,000 stock options. Of this amount, Kushniruk owned, directly or indirectly, 5,799,470 Common Shares and beneficially owned 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. At the conclusion of the sale of Common Shares, Kushniruk has ownership and control of Common Shares representing 10,406,000 Common Shares, representing 8.85 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Of this amount, Kushniruk owns, directly or indirectly, 4,399,470 Common Shares and beneficially owns 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. Kushniruk also holds 500,000 stock options entitling him to acquire 500,000 Common Shares upon exercise.